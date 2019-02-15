“A bit all over the place”.

That’s Barry Bannan’s assessment of Sheffield Wednesday’s performance against Millwall in their 0-0 draw at The Den, but could be just as true to describe the Scot’s role in the team on Tuesday night.

After starting out on the left and then shifting back into the central midfield role in the second half as Joey Pelupessy made way for George Boyd, Bannan certainly covered a lot of ground.

In fact, Wednesday would have had a harder time of keeping the Lions at bay without Bannan zipping around at the heart of the midfield in the second period in a close affair under the lights in the capital.

Bannan told the Star: “The first half was a bit frantic and we knew they were going to come at us. I think the reason I didn't get much of the ball in the second half was the game was a bit all over the place. We couldn't really get a foothold in it. We were defending for long periods.

"We got more of a foothold in the second half and grew into it. We managed to nullify their attacks whereas in the first half we couldn't really get to grips with it. We defended really well. We controlled the game a lot better in the second half.”

Owls boss Steve Bruce experimented with Bannan’s position by playing him on the left after previously being impressed by the 150-cap midfielder in that role when Carlos Carvalhal was at the helm.

But the tactical change is one Bruce has admitted he is unlikely to repeat in the near future.

"We have not really spoken about it. Different games require different things,” Bannan said.

"I think the manager thought that was the best place for me on Tuesday night. It didn't really work out but it could have been the complete opposite. I could have scored a goal and we wouldn't even be speaking about it.

"It is whatever the manager thinks about it at that time he is going to go with.

"It was not a complete shock to me. I have played most of my career for Scotland and I found myself there a lot in my first year under Carlos.

“It was just one of those games where it never really worked. It was just lucky in the second half that I went back to my position that I have been playing this season and we got a foothold in the game.”