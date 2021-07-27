The Owls confirmed the addition of the midfielder on Tuesday afternoon as part of a double, with both he and Burnley and Northern Ireland goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell coming in on a season-long loan.

But the link between Wednesday and Wing had appeared to have grown cold and last week Boro boss Neil Warnock, a former Sheffield United manager, clouded further doubt over the potential of any move by claiming he would have to bring players in to his squad before he would allow any to move out.

That was before the Teesside club confirmed the signing of influential midfielder Matt Crooks from Rotherham United for an undisclosed fee over the weekend.

Sheffield Wednesday have brought in Middlesbrough midfielder Lewis Wing on a season-long loan.

Crooks played alongside Wing in Rotherham’s Championship survival effort last season, which ultimately ended in relegation to League One alongside Wednesday on the last day of the season.

And it seems Wing’s move was only sanctioned by Warnock on the proviso Crooks’ was a done deal.

“I’m trying to do more with swapping players than I am with letting players go, because we just haven’t got enough bodies at the moment,” Warnock had said.

“We’ve got a couple in the pipeline that we’d like to if we could agree with the clubs, we are a little bit away from agreeing at the moment. Things can change.”