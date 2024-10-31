Sheffield Wednesday’s numbers at the back are looking a little lighter than in recent weeks as they continue to navigate their busy Championship schedule.

Scans revealed Akin Famewo will miss months of action with the injury he suffered in the Owls’ win at Portsmouth last week. He joined the absentee list alongside fellow defender Michael Ihiekwe, who has sat out since the last international break with an Achilles problem not thought to be especially serious.

Ihiekwe has proven himself to be a valued member of the Owls squad and looks set for the possibility of increased involvement following the Famewo news. Wednesday have three games coming up before the next international break and while Owls boss Danny Röhl delivered an encouraging description of his recovery, it seems unlikely as things stand that he would is set for action before then.

Röhl told The Star ahead of this weekend’s Hillsborough clash with Watford: “Icky looks good and I think he will make the next step now, he has had treatments and now it is about making the next step out on the grass. It’s a good sign and we know we need him, you see after the injury for Akin that is important we have him back soon. We also know the schedule is busy in November and December.”

Asked whether he is expected to be back in their next three matches before the November break, Röhl continued: “It depends from day to day, he is out now for three weeks and we know with the games, not so much training. The international break is then helpful and we can decide whether we take him before or not. We go day by day, it looks better and the next step is the grass, then is the moment we can see how quick it goes or not.”