Details of Sheffield Wednesday’s victory parade announced as mayor congratulates Owls

Sheffield Wednesday will parade the League One play-off final around the city before a civic reception at the Town Hall on Wednesday.

The Owls secured promotion into the Championship on Monday with a dramatic win over South Yorkshire rivals, Barnsley, after Josh Windass scored in added time in extra time at Wembley.

Now, once the players have returned home, it has been confirmed that they’ll be parading the trophy around the city tomorrow evening.

A statement from the club read, “The Owls will celebrate with the city tomorrow, Wednesday 31 May... After our epic win at Wembley against Barnsley secured promotion to the Championship, Wednesday will be celebrating with a victory parade from 5:30pm.

“The party will parade through the streets of Sheffield on an open top bus, leaving Devonshire Green at 5:30pm to arrive at the Sheffield Town Hall for around 6:00pm.

“With the route closed to traffic, the open top bus will travel at walking pace to allow the Owls to celebrate with fans along the route. Traffic disruption is expected in the city centre on the evening of the event and road closures will be in place.

“Fans can join in the celebrations outside the Town Hall in a traffic-free Fan Zone. The Wednesday party will then attend a civic reception at the Town Hall.”

Meanwhile, the Lord Mayor Colin Ross, sent out a message along the statement saying, “Congratulations to Sheffield Wednesday on their promotion to the Championship. A fantastic achievement for the Owls and one I am sure Wednesday fans will be keen to celebrate. The victory parade will be a brilliant opportunity to come together and celebrate another football victory for the city.

“Sheffield is the home of football and to see two victory parades in a month, with fans from both sides of the city coming together to celebrate their footballing heroes, is a real moment for the city. I am looking forward to Sheffield hosting lots of exciting matches next season.