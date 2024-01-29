Details confirmed for Sheffield Wednesday’s FA Cup replay with Coventry City
Sheffield Wednesday’s FA Cup replay against Coventry City will be played next week as they look too book their spot in the next round.
The two sides couldn’t be separated at Hillsborough last week after Djeidi Gassama’s late goal cancelled out Victor Torp’s opener, with the two sides needing another game – their fourth meeting of the season – to decide who heads into the fifth round.
Maidstone United, the cup’s surprise package this season, await in the next round, and both the Owls and the Sky Blues will be eager to pencil in a meeting with George Elokobi’s side as a place in the quarterfinals looks increasingly possible.
It’s now been confirmed that the two teams will lock horns on February 6th, next Tuesday, at the CBS Arena, with the time being set as 7.45pm in the West Midlands.
Wednesday lost their last trip there, just over a month ago, as they were beaten 2-0 – and you have to go all the way back to 1995 to find the last time that the Owls picked up an away win against Coventry. The winner that day was scored by Guy Whittingham.
£120,000 in prize money is up for grabs for the winner, as well as a chance to add more cash to pot in the fifth round in a game that will almost certainly be selected for television coverage given their opponents’ impressive effort through the tournament so far.