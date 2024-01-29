Details confirmed for Sheffield Wednesday’s FA Cup replay with Coventry City

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The two sides couldn’t be separated at Hillsborough last week after Djeidi Gassama’s late goal cancelled out Victor Torp’s opener, with the two sides needing another game – their fourth meeting of the season – to decide who heads into the fifth round.

Maidstone United, the cup’s surprise package this season, await in the next round, and both the Owls and the Sky Blues will be eager to pencil in a meeting with George Elokobi’s side as a place in the quarterfinals looks increasingly possible.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s now been confirmed that the two teams will lock horns on February 6th, next Tuesday, at the CBS Arena, with the time being set as 7.45pm in the West Midlands.

Wednesday lost their last trip there, just over a month ago, as they were beaten 2-0 – and you have to go all the way back to 1995 to find the last time that the Owls picked up an away win against Coventry. The winner that day was scored by Guy Whittingham.