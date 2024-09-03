Details confirmed for Sheffield Wednesday fixture - ticket news to follow

Sheffield Wednesday now know when their Carabao Cup fixture against Blackpool will take place.

Wednesday beat Hull City and Grimsby Town - 2-1 and 5-1 respectively - en route to the third round of the League Cup, going on to be drawn against the Seasiders for a spot in the fourth. Danny Röhl’s side will be eyeing another victory in the tournament, though the Queens Park Rangers game a few days before will be taking precedence.

The draw was made not long after the Owls saw off the Mariners at Blundell Park, however it was only this week that it was announced when the game would be played.

The club explained, “The date for the Owls’ visit to Blackpool in the third round of the Carabao Cup has been confirmed. The tie at Bloomfield Road will take place on Tuesday 17 September, kick-off 7:45pm. Ticket details will be announced in due course.”

It has also been confirmed that the game will be available to watch on SkySports+ for those that have it - one of seven that will be on TV that night.

Wednesday have lost all three of their most recent games against Blackpool, however have only been beaten on one of their last four trips to Bloomfield Road... They’ll be hoping to make sure that becomes one in five later this month.