Detail of Sheffield Wednesday defender exit made clear - joins fellow Owl

Talented Sheffield Wednesday defender Sam Reed has headed out on loan to the National League North - where he joins a fellow Owls youngster.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Brighouse Town man, who made an FA Cup appearance for Wednesday’s senior side back at Coventry City back in February 2024, spent time in the fifth tier with Newport County earlier in the season and impressed. He has been the subject of wider interest but has settled for a switch to the east coast - and Scarborough Athletic.

Mackenzie Maltby is already on loan with the Seadogs having renewed his time there after overcoming a hamstring injury. Scarborough are managed by former Premier League midfielder Jonathan Greening and sit in 16th place in the sixth tier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has been confirmed Reed will spend the rest of the season in North Yorkshire. The bulk of loan switches for Wednesday’s younger players have been short-term deals, with the likes of Killian Barrett and Jack Hall having returned to Middlewood Road after stints with Solihull Moors and Bradford Park Avenue respectively. Reed and Maltby will have a longer-term run at life at Scarborough.