‘Deserve to win’ – Paul Cook makes Ipswich Town claim after Sheffield Wednesday draw

The Owls were pegged back at the death after Conor Chaplin tapped home into an open net as the game was coming to an end, cancelling out Dennis Adeniran’s excellent opening goal from the first half.

It was a game with plenty of give and take from both sides, but ultimately the spoils were shared between Cook and Darren Moore’s sides – a result that didn’t help either of them much in terms of league position.

But the Tractor Boys’ boss says they deserved a least a draw, telling the media afterwards, "If I'd have been stood here us having lost 1-0 it would have been a real bitter pill to swallow.

"I thought it was an excellent football match, a great occasion, a fantastic crowd, both sets of supporters played their part in a fantastic atmosphere and the game was always on a knife's edge.

"You felt that tension in the game, you felt it on the sidelines. Sheffield Wednesday have got some excellent players, Ipswich have got some excellent players.

"For me, and I'm probably biased, I felt we probably deserved to win – though I know I might be a little bit biased with that."

Paul Cook felt that Ipswich Town should have beaten Sheffield Wednesday. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)