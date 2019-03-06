Derby County v Sheffield Wednesday: what time is kick off, is it on tv and what are the odds?

Sheffield Wednesday travel to Derby County as they look preserve their unbeaten record under Steve Bruce in Saturday’s Championship clash.

The Owls are looking to mount a late play-off push as they currently sit six points off both this weekend’s opponents and a shot at promotion.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

What time is kick off?

Kick off is at 3pm on Saturday 9th March.

Is the match on tv? Can I watch it on a live stream?

The match is not being shown on Sky Sports but coverage should be available via the club’s iFollow service.

Where can I get updates from the match?

You can get all the latest match updates and team news on the Star website.

Who will be in the teams for the match?

Wednesday could be without Fernando Forestieri after he went off at half time in the Steel City derby with a hamstring injury.

The Rams have been without Tom Lawrence (ankle), Mason Mount (hamstring) and Craig Bryson (foot) in recent weeks.

Who is the referee?

Refereeing appointments are yet to be announced.

What are the betting odds?

Sky Bet have a Derby win at 11/10, a draw is 23/10 and an Owls win is 13/5.

What is Derby and Wednesday’s form?

Derby ended a four match losing run with a win over Wigan in mid-week and currently sit 7th in the Championship table, level with Bristol City on points.

Wednesday remain unbeaten under Steve Bruce and have climbed to 12th in the table, just six points outside of the play-off places.