Derby County v Sheffield Wednesday updates - Injury news and more as Owls aim for top spot
Shock results on Friday night have given Sheffield Wednesday a huge opportunity against Derby County.
The Owls were always going to be going all out for a win at Pride Park as they seek to keep up their seven-game unbeaten run in League One, but a defeat for Plymouth Argyle and late equaliser against Ipswich Town means that the Owls will go top of the League One table if they’re able to pick up all three points.
Wednesday will be without Lee Gregory and Michael Ihiekwe after they picked up injuries in the FA Cup win over Mansfield Town last weekend, and George Byers is still not deemed ready to make his return to action.
Wednesday haven’t played Derby since that fateful afternoon in 2021 that saw them relegated out of the Championship, and while only six players remain from the matchday squad that day, they will no doubt see it as a chance to put to bed any demons of that day.
It’s been so long since the Owls won at Pride Park that Darren Moore was playing for the Rams the last time it happened in 2006, but they are well-placed to try and change that this afternoon as they aim to make it eight without defeat in the league.
Former players, Joe Wildsmith and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, will be out to make it difficult for the visitors if given the nod to start, but Moore will be confident that his side have got what it takes to get the job done.
We’ll have all the updates from Derbyshire – including goals and more – so keep it locked right here.
Derby County v Sheffield Wednesday - A chance to exorcise some demons for the Owls?
Big crowd expected…
Wednesday have - shock - sold out their allocation today, and Derby have had good crowds all season.
Should be fun!
Dean Whitestone is the referee for Derby v Wednesday, and the Owls have a very favourable record in the eight games he’s taken charge of that involved them - winning six…
They’ve only lost one of them, and you’ll never guess who it was against? Yep - Derby.
Some team news for both teams
Derby County- Defender James Chester (calf) remains an absentee and will be unavailable for Saturday's game against the Owls.
- Goalkeeper Joseph Anang (arm) is at the final stages of his rehabilitation work and could return to training soon.
- Skipper, Curtis Davies (knee), fellow defender Haydon Roberts (hamstring) and winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (hamstring) all trained on Thursday and will be assessed on Friday as to whether or not they will be available for selection against the Owls.
*via dcfc.co.uk*
Sheffield Wednesday
- Michael Ihiekwe and Lee Gregory look set to be sidelined at Pride Park after sustaining impact injuries last weekend.
- George Byers is making good progress but will not be available for the Rams clash.
- Akin Famewo (muscle) is rapidly closing in on a return to action. The defender has been out since our 1-0 win over MK Dons in August.
- Josh Windass sat out last weekend’s cup clash with Mansfield and could come back into contention.
*via swfc.co.uk*
We spoke to Michael Smith before Wednesday’s trip to Derby County
They could make their debut this afternoon
A word from the Gaffer
Quite a night for Wednesday!
Massive shock results give Sheffield Wednesday a huge boost in League One title race
A huge shock in League One on Friday night gave Sheffield Wednesday’s title hopes a boost this weekend.
Good morning, Wednesdayites!
It’s a new month, and Sheffield Wednesday are back in League One action once again!
There was a bit of a reprieve last weekend as the Owls saw off Mansfield Town in the FA Cup, but we’re back to business today and last night’s crazy results mean that Darren Moore’s side have a huge chance to go top of the table this afternoon.
Plymouth Argyle lost 2-0 to Port Vale and Ipswich Town were pegged back by Fleetwood Town, so a victory at Pride Park would see the Owls go top on goal difference.
It’s a big ask, especially considering their record away at Derby, but what better incentive to get the job done?