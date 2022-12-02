Derby County v Sheffield Wednesday updates as Owls aim to go top against bogey side

The Owls were always going to be going all out for a win at Pride Park as they seek to keep up their seven-game unbeaten run in League One, but a defeat for Plymouth Argyle and late equaliser against Ipswich Town means that the Owls will go top of the League One table if they’re able to pick up all three points.

Wednesday will be without Lee Gregory and Michael Ihiekwe after they picked up injuries in the FA Cup win over Mansfield Town last weekend, and George Byers is still not deemed ready to make his return to action.

Wednesday haven’t played Derby since that fateful afternoon in 2021 that saw them relegated out of the Championship, and while only six players remain from the matchday squad that day, they will no doubt see it as a chance to put to bed any demons of that day.

It’s been so long since the Owls won at Pride Park that Darren Moore was playing for the Rams the last time it happened in 2006, but they are well-placed to try and change that this afternoon as they aim to make it eight without defeat in the league.

Former players, Joe Wildsmith and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, will be out to make it difficult for the visitors if given the nod to start, but Moore will be confident that his side have got what it takes to get the job done.

We’ll have all the updates from Derbyshire – including goals and more – so keep it locked right here.

