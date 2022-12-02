Derby County v Sheffield Wednesday updates as Owls aim to go top against bogey side
Shock results on Friday night have given Sheffield Wednesday a huge opportunity against Derby County.
The Owls were always going to be going all out for a win at Pride Park as they seek to keep up their seven-game unbeaten run in League One, but a defeat for Plymouth Argyle and late equaliser against Ipswich Town means that the Owls will go top of the League One table if they’re able to pick up all three points.
Wednesday will be without Lee Gregory and Michael Ihiekwe after they picked up injuries in the FA Cup win over Mansfield Town last weekend, and George Byers is still not deemed ready to make his return to action.
Wednesday haven’t played Derby since that fateful afternoon in 2021 that saw them relegated out of the Championship, and while only six players remain from the matchday squad that day, they will no doubt see it as a chance to put to bed any demons of that day.
It’s been so long since the Owls won at Pride Park that Darren Moore was playing for the Rams the last time it happened in 2006, but they are well-placed to try and change that this afternoon as they aim to make it eight without defeat in the league.
Former players, Joe Wildsmith and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, will be out to make it difficult for the visitors if given the nod to start, but Moore will be confident that his side have got what it takes to get the job done.
We’ll have all the updates from Derbyshire – including goals and more – so keep it locked right here.
Derby County v Sheffield Wednesday - A chance to exorcise some demons for the Owls?
Bright start
FDB beat his man beforew squaring it into the box, the first effort is missed, and then Bannan’s powerful strike is blocked.
The teams are ready to go again
Derby kick off
And it’s half time
Added time
Only a minute added on despite a long stoppage earlier in the half. Wednesday finishing quite strongly here.
Chance wasted
Wednesday had men forward after hitting Derby on the break, but Iorfa couldn’t get the ball out of his feet and the chance went begging.
McGoldrick, meanwhile, had a long-range effort stopped by Stockdale.
Best move of the game for Wednesday as Bannan unlocks the defence with a deft touch… Iorfa puts it into the centre with a low cross, but it’s cleared.
A stoppage
Play stops for a Derby player to receive treatment on the far side... Wednesday players having a drink and chatting with Moore on the sidelines.
Wednesday fans sing, ‘We’re going up’ as they wait for play to resume.
First effort on target
The Owls test Wildsmith for the first time, but it was a pretty tame effort as Smith heads on goal. The former Owl collects it comfortably.
Corner to Derby
They’re having a bit of joy at the moment.