Derby County v Sheffield Wednesday MATCHDAY LIVE BLOG: Iorfa equalises for Owls to secure point Derby County v Sheffield Wednesday LIVE Sign Up To Our Sheffield Wednesday Newsletter Sign up Sheffield Wednesday travelled to Pride Park for Saturday's Championship match against Derby County. Here’s how all the action unfolded in the 1-1 draw... Sheffield Wednesday team news: No Fernando Forestieri as Owls make one change for Derby County clash ‘We have a fighting chance of finishing in the play-offs,’ says Sheffield Wednesday defender ahead of Derby County test