Derby County preparing final push to sign Sheffield Wednesday man

The Rams’ interest in Gregory isn’t new, with the Paul Warne having long been an admirer of the experienced forward, however negotiations between the two clubs have not gone particularly well as Wednesday look for a deal that they deem to be worthwhile.

But with the striker out of Danny Röhl’s plans completely at this stage, and a chance that he may not feature at all in the second half of the season, The Star understands that Derby are going to be making one last push to try and get a deal done.

‘Greggers’ is very settled in his home town and didn’t want to leave the club, however given his lack of game time under Röhl he’s been very open to the idea of heading out – even on loan – in order to get playing again.

Warne has shown interest in both Gregory and fellow Owls striker, Michael Smith, but with the latter having come on against Watford on Wednesday night it seems unlikely at this stage that he’ll be let go – while the club’s number nine may still be available on the right deal.

Whether Derby manage to persuade Dejphon Chansiri to let Gregory leave or not remains to be seen, but as long as both teams are still open to the idea of getting a deal done there’s always a chance.