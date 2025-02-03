Sheffield Wednesday stalwart Liam Palmer has attracted deadline day interest from elsewhere the Championship, The Star understands.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some 458 appearances into a stellar Owls career, the Scotland international is Wednesday’s vice-captain and despite reduced playing time this season - he has played only 46 minutes of their last 12 matches - is understood to play a huge part in the changing room at S6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Star understands there is interest from Derby County in the versatile 33-year-old as Paul Warne’s side consider adding Championship experience to their changing room as they seek to turn around a horror run of form that has seen them dip into the relegation zone. Vitally however, it is understood that any deal that would see Palmer leave the club before tonight’s 11pm deadline has been described as unlikely as things stand.

News of interest in Palmer comes on what has so far been a quiet Owls deadline day - in the public eye at least. Names are low on the ground but it’s believed the club are looking to do incoming deals to strengthen central defence in particular, while the signing of a forward player remains a possibility. Speaking over the weekend, Wednesday boss Danny Röhl suggested outgoings were a possibility, but likelier only in the case of their 25-man squad size limit being breached.

Röhl has spoken positively on Palmer’s contribution to a group he has praised for its mental fortitude with the Worksop-born man having signed a fresh contract with the club over the summer. After the signings of Stuart Armstrong and Ibrahim Cissoko, Wednesday’s squad has been pulled up to a tally of 24 names. Ryo Hatsuse remains a signing consideration and with further targets being worked on behind the scenes, the Owls may risk the 25-player EFL limit being overhit.