Paul Warne believes his Derby County side will come up against tough opposition in Sheffield Wednesday tomorrow - and is primed for a bouncing atmosphere.

Derby County boss Paul Warne has come up against no team more often than Sheffield Wednesday, with his time as Rotherham United boss delivering some of his most memorable days in management. And Warne’s Rams will be hoping to step up the momentum of their impressive home record against his old foes tomorrow afternoon.

The two sides meet at Pride Park for the unusual kick-off time of 3pm on a Sunday in what will be Warne’s 12th meeting against the Owls. He knows all about the sort of atmosphere a travelling Owls support can deliver and despite his old Millers allegiances suggested he was looking forward to battling a bustling 3,111 away allocation.

“I love it when the away team bring a lot because it makes our fans have someone to sing against,” Warne told BBC Derbyshire. “It makes the atmosphere electric and it makes managing a football club more enjoyable, it makes it more enjoyable for the players. Those games where the place is bouncing, with a win it’s even better. With both sets of fans behind their team, that’s why you’re involved in professional football, sold out stadiums and all that. It’s utopia for all of us.

“A midweek game where Swansea don’t bring as many? It doesn’t help the atmosphere. But our players have to give the fans something to cheer about. But hopefully we can start the game really well against a very good team.”

Wednesday will arrive with an impressive recent away record of three wins in their last four matches on the road. Derby were left licking the wounds of a 2-1 defeat to Swansea City in midweek - a match they dominated for large periods having gone 2-0 down inside 14 minutes. Warne made no secret of the fact he believes the Owls will provide a tougher test than the Welsh side.

“I’ve seen these (Wednesday) live four times now this season and I’ve been really impressed,” he said. “I saw them against Norwich at home and at Hull this week. I’ve been really impressed with how they’ve gone about their business this season and I think it’s a step up in competition from Swansea. We have to step up to that. Hopefully everyone can turn up to the game, wave a flag, get behind the team and the lads will give everything.”