Dominic Iorfa's 57th minute header rescued a point for Sheffield Wednesday in their entertaining Championship tussle with Derby County.

Iorfa's goal cancelled out Bradley Johnson's first half opener.

Here, Owls writer Dom Howson picks out six talking points.

A resilient display

It looked like it was going to be one of those days after Johnson's early opener. To compound matters, Fletcher went off after hurting his knee/ankle in a collision with Fikayo Tomori. But Wednesday showed bags of spirit and character to secure a draw. It is hard to fault the players attitude and application. Bruce's injury-hit side are giving everything for the cause.

Dominic Iorfa

The defender claimed his second goal in as many away matches, nodding home Barry Bannan's exquisite free kick. Iorfa, signed for around £200,000, is big, strong, athletic and a useful player to have in your ranks from set pieces at both ends of the pitch. His decision-making is not always perfect. He still has plenty of room for improvement but the 23-year-old's best years should be in front of him.

Unbeaten run goes on

Wednesday have yet to be beaten since Bruce took over as manager eight matches ago. You have to go back to January 12 for the last time the Owls lost in the Championship. Wednesday are on a good run, albeit they have drawn too many matches, and have given themselves an outside chance of securing a play-off spot with 10 matches remaining.

Keiren Westwood

The goalkeeper produced a string of superb saves in the dying minutes as Derby laid seige to Wednesday's goal. Westwood, out of contract at the end of the season, has starred since returning in between the sticks, racking up eight clean sheets in 14 matches. On current form, he is undoubtedly one of the best shot-stoppers in the league.

Work in progress

Bruce was unhappy with Wednesday's performance in the opening 45 minutes. “We gave the ball away cheaply too often in the first half but we still had two or three wonderful opportunities," he said. Bruce felt a draw was "probably" a fair result and it is hard to argue with him. “All in all we did okay but there is lots of room for improvement," he said. “We have to improve going forwards and moving the ball quicker."

George Boyd's form

With Fernando Forestieri ruled out through injury, Boyd was handed an opportunity to impress. He was paired with Steven Fletcher in attack and he forced Scott Carson into a smart save early on. But Boyd looked off the pace, drifting in and out of the contest. Bruce eventually switched him to the right flank and moved Adam Reach into the No 10 position but Boyd contributed little to the attacking part of Wednesday's game.