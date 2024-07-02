Departing Sheffield Wednesday man finds new club just days after leaving Owls

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Juan Delgado will be looking to get his career back on track after leaving Sheffield Wednesday this summer.

The 31-year-old joined the Owls just under a year ago to become Xisco Munoz’s first signing as Wednesday manager, but he endured a difficult time in England following his switch from Paços Ferreira, and he picked up a season-ending hip injury back in October that required surgery.

Now, following the decision to part ways from S6, Delgado has returned to his homeland of Chile to join Everton de Viña del Mar, penning a short-term deal just a couple of days after his Owls contract officially came to an end. The news was confirmed by the Chilean club on Tuesday night.

They said on Twitter, “Juan Antonio Delgado Baeza is a new Evertonian player and becomes the second reinforcement for the second round of the season!

“The versatile right-handed player arrives from Sheffield Wednesday of the English Championship to face the challenges of the Torneo Nacional and the Copa Chile… Delgado sealed his bond with our club as a free player until the end of the 2025 season.”