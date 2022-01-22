Dennis Adeniran’s surprise Sheffield Wednesday absence explained v Oxford United
Sheffield Wednesday midfielder, Dennis Adeniran, was a surprise absentee when the line-up for the game against Oxford United was revealed.
The Owls named an unchanged XI against The U’s as they sought to pick up back-to-back wins in League One, with new signing, Jordan Storey, making his way onto the bench for the first time.
But while the starting line-up was without change, there were players who weren’t on the bench, with Lewis Wing missing out again and Adeniran not part of the matchday squad despite featuring in the 4-2 win over Plymouth Argyle last weekend.
The Star understands that the 23-year-old picked up a hamstring niggle in training and was therefore left out for the trip to Kassam Stadium, however the severity of the issue is not known at this point in time – Darren Moore will be asked about it after the game.
Wednesday are facing Oxford as they try to get back into the League One Play-Off places.