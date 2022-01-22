Dennis Adeniran’s surprise Sheffield Wednesday absence explained v Oxford United

The Owls named an unchanged XI against The U’s as they sought to pick up back-to-back wins in League One, with new signing, Jordan Storey, making his way onto the bench for the first time.

But while the starting line-up was without change, there were players who weren’t on the bench, with Lewis Wing missing out again and Adeniran not part of the matchday squad despite featuring in the 4-2 win over Plymouth Argyle last weekend.

The Star understands that the 23-year-old picked up a hamstring niggle in training and was therefore left out for the trip to Kassam Stadium, however the severity of the issue is not known at this point in time – Darren Moore will be asked about it after the game.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wednesday are facing Oxford as they try to get back into the League One Play-Off places.