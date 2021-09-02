‘Delighted’ Sheffield Wednesday man looking ahead to seminal clash after World Cup heroics

And though it is very early days in their mission to get to the 2022 tournament in Qatar, the heroics of Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell has had supporters daring to dream once more.

Lining up in Lithuania on Thursday night, the young stopper made a vital penalty save in the second half to keep the score at 2-1 in a match Northern Ireland went on to win 4-1.

In a pool Germany look like winning, second-placed Switzerland are their next opponents and make the trip to Belfast on Wednesday evening.

Northern Ireland are two points behind the Swiss, though they have played a game more.

Speaking after picking up his man of the match award Peacock-Farrell said: “I think the way it was going, it might have been a different game had that penalty gone in.

“They came back into the game quite nicely with that first goal, so to save it at that time was a good, important save and one I’m delighted with.

“I think it shows the quality and depth we have in the squad now with the young lads coming through. We’ve obviously not got Jonny [Evans] and Stu [Dallas] and key players, but the way players are coming in and just slotting in and doing these performances is a great sign.