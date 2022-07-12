The Owls will undertake their League One promotion effort in strips that hark back to glories past – in particular to the 1990/91 season that saw Ron Atkinson’s famed side achieve promotion and win the League Cup.

Their home strip carries a striped collar and a black short / blue socks combination, while their away strip is clearly inspired by an iconic 1991 strip that prompted famous chants of “Yellows, yellows!” from the Wednesday terraces.

Both shirts will carry the same sponsor – Host & Stay – for the first time since the start of Dejphon Chansiri’s chairmanship of the club.

Sheffield Wednesday have harked back to the early 1990s with the reveal of their new away strip.

A smattering of the fan reaction to the strips on social media is below, with the thinking behind the 91-inspired kit design clearly not lost.

@DecRobinson01 – Haven’t bought a kit since I was 15 but I can confirm I’m buying the socks and the lot

@Rob295 – Love a yellow away kit!

@WarleyOwl – Best in ages, especially the away kit!

@AndyJGard – Love the away shirt, throw back to my favourite Wednesday shirt ever

@ReeceDaviesSWFC – Wow. Absolutely knocked it out of the park. Love the simplistic design and collar. YELLLLLOOOOOWWWWS

@Ry4njames1 – No Chansiri sponsor seems weird Top kits though. Glad we’ve gone back to yellow away for a change.

@mattowl74 – Glad to see thick stripes back, especially with striped sleeves and loving the retro yellow and light blue away. Takes me back

@PA_Owls – Fantastic! Huge credit to @swfc who have listened and now delivered the best kits of the last 30 years. Well done

@nirobe96 – Yes! The Brazil kit is back Great home kit too. Best one for a while

@Dango1867 – They are retro bangers!!

@nigel_walliss – I absolutely love the retro away shirt. Classic yellow

@MlLindley – Take my money now for the away !!!! #1991

@CatherineSlater – Beautiful let's GO!!! Let's just say us older fans are going be quite happy about this kit.

@cooper_mat – Best kit in years back to the 90s

@LeaW79 – Love them both - loving the yellow #oldschool #goodmemories