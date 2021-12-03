The Owls are in a rich vein of league form having gone unbeaten in their last nine matches, though the mood around S6 was soured in midweek with a dire performance against League Two Hartlepool United that saw them crash out of the Papa Johns Trophy.

They are in the midst of a rare break from matchdays, which has given the club a chance to take a breath ahead of their long trip to fellow promotion hopefuls Portsmouth early next week. But there will be no rest at any level.

In the wake of such a lacklustre performance against Hartlepool, Moore said planned days off had been cancelled for players and that he and his staff would take time to watch the matches of upcoming opposition this weekend.

One other insert into Moore’s diary is a sit down with Owls chairman Dejphon Chansiri, who is in the UK and has been present at their last three matches.

“We’ve had a couple of chats. It’s been great to speak to him,” Moore said on a boss he hadn’t met face to face previously because of the nature of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ve scheduled in some time over this next five or six day break when we can have a real good chat because the games have just been coming thick and fast.

“All I’ve been doing is looking on to the next game, then the next game, then the next game.

Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri.

“With this little break we’ll have some time together and go from there.

“The squad will be in training, the staff will go out and work over the weekend to watch some games and see some of the teams we’re going to be up against, we’ll get those reports in.”