Sheffield Wednesday chairman, Dejphon Chansiri, says that he has never experienced anything like what he saw at Wembley on Monday afternoon.

The Owls chairman was present to see the scenes and feel the nerves under the arch as Wednesday booked their spot in the Championship, and today he’s paid tribute to those that have made it possible - including the ‘incredible’ fans that made the trip.

Chansiri took to the club’s website with a heartfelt statement that praised the togetherness that has been shown in recent weeks, also saying how the second tier simply remains ‘the next stop’ for his side.

It read, “First of all, I would like to extend my personal congratulations to Darren, the squad and all our staff for the perfect end to a remarkable season.

“The season will live long in the memory, with Wembley something to savour for everyone who wears the blue and white of Sheffield Wednesday.

“We achieved promotion together, as a team and a club. To all our incredible fans at Wembley and everyone who was cheering all over the world, I simply say thank you... Your support has been unrivalled, you have shown the football world just what the badge of Wednesday means.

“I have never experienced anything like Wembley yesterday but then I have never experienced anything like this season. Our promotion and the manner in which we achieved it together, on and off the pitch, shows that anything is possible.

“The journey now continues. The next stop is the Championship - one step closer to where we all want our wonderful club to be.”