Sheffield Wednesday boss Henrik Pedersen has been told that the club are looking to raise the funds that would allow them to ease their recruitment restrictions - but that they want to keep hold of prized asset Pierce Charles.

The Owls have hit issues with paying members of its workforce in a timely fashion in four of the last five months and have been slapped with transfer restrictions for late HMRC payments and a failure to satisfy monies owed to other clubs for previous transfer dealings. EFL registration embargoes are lifted for now but the club is operating under the terms of a ‘fee restriction’ that is set to continue until the summer of 2027.

That sanction limits business to free transfers and no-fee loans, though it’s understood that incoming business is prevented until Wednesday can provide proof to the EFL’s independent Club Financial Reporting Unit that their cashflow issues will be eased and that they can fulfil upcoming financial obligations.

New boss Henrik Pedersen is operating with a threadbare squad and has spoken openly about the need to sign new players. The Danish coach spoke last week to confirm the club is doing what it can to improve its immediate financial landscape and open up the possibility of incoming business. Recruitment staff at the club have worked hard to line up potential deals.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Henrik Pedersen is hopeful of keeping hold of goalkeeper Pierce Charles. Picture: Steve Ellis.

One way the club could bring money in is through player sales. Wednesday have already sold prize assets Anthony Musaba and Djeidi Gassama to make up previous financial shortfalls and the club had to rely on a Premier League solidarity payment to do so last month. The Star has reported heavy interest in goalkeeping sensation Pierce Charles, with Ligue 1 side Strasbourg understood to have retained their interest despite having a bid in the region of £2m rejected last week.

Pedersen has admitted that given the situation any decision to sell Charles will ultimately be made by chairman Dejphon Chansiri but has made clear the retention of players in his current squad is his preference. It’s understood that one of the possible avenues on the sale of Charles could include him being loaned back to Wednesday.

“In the moment we are doing all we can to find a solution so that we can get players in,” Pedersen told The Star. “I am hoping we don’t sell anyone, we need the players that we have now and to keep them is very, very important, especially when we have the challenge to sign new ones. So I do really hope we can keep the players.”

Pressed on what conversations he has had with Chansiri with regard to Charles’ future, Pedersen said: “We have had dialogue that we want to keep him and we want to get new players in.”

