Definitive Sheffield Wednesday ticket update for monster Championship trip

Published 21st Feb 2025, 13:02 BST

Sheffield Wednesday have sold out their ticket allocation for their longest away day of the season.

Wednesday’s record away against the Pilgrims is a bad one, they haven’t won there since 2009, but that hasn’t stopped Wednesdayites doing their thing as they prepare for the five-hour drive down to Home Park.

The Owls have sold out the bulk of their allocations over the course of the 2024/25 season, as well as the other campaigns in recent memory, and will be hoping that Danny Röhl can mastermind a long-awaited victory down in Devon.

With just over 1,700 seats available, they didn’t even make it to general sale - which was due to start next week - before all of them were snapped up by fans making the trip over to the south coast next month.

The club said on Thursday, “Away tickets for the Owls’ trip to Plymouth on Saturday 8 March have sold out. Wednesday received an allocation of 1,739 for the Devon clash. Thank you for your support!”

Richard Wood and Marcus Tudgay were the players on target last time the Owls were able to come out on top away at Plymouth, a match that many of the current Wednesday fanbase won’t even be able to remember. Since then they’ve lost all five of their trips there.

Now, with Wednesday hoping to make a push for the Championship play-offs, they’ll be desperate to make it sixth-time lucky - against a team that is currently on three-game winning streak on home soil.

