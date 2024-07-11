Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liam Palmer has been on a fair few preseasons with Sheffield Wednesday, so he knows what it’s all about.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Right now the club are camped up at the Football Association’s St. George’s Park facility out in Staffordshire as they continue their preparations for the season ahead, and with a whole host of new faces already through the door it is certainly proving to be more than just about the training.

Wednesday have had a busy summer, both in terms of new arrivals and contract renewals such as Palmer’s, and the Owls stalwart says that the time away gives everybody chance to get to know each other – whilst having some world-class facilities at their disposal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to the club’s official website he said, “The camp has been really good, we have been doing a lot of high intensity stuff and with the hotel close by, it’s been ideal… You can go off the pitches, get a proper rest, afternoon sleep, all the treatments you need and use the facilities – so it gives you the time to really focus on recovery as well as the team stuff.

“We’re having sessions that are a little longer than usual, but you have got the recovery time you need. The lads are definitely feeling it! But the facilities we have, and the nutritionists are with us too, have all helped with recovery.

“It has been great, especially for the new lads to integrate in the group. You can sit and have a coffee and quickly get that off-the-pitch feel for someone.

“It sparks different conversations with people and from that aspect, preseason is really important – building bonds and friendships with the lads and staff away from the training ground.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday beat Alfreton Town 2-0 on Saturday in their first friendly of the summer, but have over a week of training left before their next one – which will take place in Austria against RB Salzburg on July 20th.

Following that will be encounters with Werder Bremen (also in Austria) and then Palmer’s testimonial fixture against Leganes on August 3rd at Hillsborough. After that the real business starts against Plymouth Argyle, and Danny Röhl will be hoping that all of their hard work has an immediate payoff.