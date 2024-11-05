For many there will be one eye on that trip to Bramall Lane, but Danny Röhl and his team need to try and make sure that their focus is on the challenge in front of them as they play host to a Canaries side that - like the Owls - are trying to bounce back from defeat in their last outing.
With a possible suspension to consider, and injuries to deal with, the Wednesday boss may well look to shift things around once again when the team take to the Hillsborough field at 7.45pm, but what changes he actually makes obviously remain to be seen.
Here’s how we think the Owls could line up on Tuesday evening:
1. James Beadle - GK
Possibly for the first time there have been questions asked of Beadle's place by the Owls fanbase, but Röhl has made his thoughts clear - he's number one. | UGC
2. Pol Valentin - RWB
Has shown many times this season what he can bring to the table, and took his goal well after coming on at Watford. Would be deserving of a starting spot. | UGC
3. Liam Palmer - RCB
The Wednesday manager has spoken of the experience that he adds, and after such a bad defeat he can play his part in trying to help settle things down. | UGC
4. Di'Shon Bernard - CB
This is a tough one... Given that he's one card away from a suspension it may be that the Owls boss decides to leave him out - but also, he'll want his best players on the pitch too. | UGC