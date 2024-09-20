The Owls were back to winning ways in midweek as they saw off Blackpool in the Carabao Cup, however their wait for victory in the league continues. They’ll be hoping to change that on Saturday when they make the trip to Kenilworth Road.

Röhl made 11 changes to his XI at Bloomfield Road and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him do so again now that they’re back to their bread and butter, but there also may have been a performance or two in the cup that gave him something to think about.

Here’s an attempt at looking how Wednesday might line-up when they take to the field at 3pm tomorrow:

1 . James Beadle - GK This isn't a difficult one to predict, really. If he's fit and available, Beadle will start for Wednesday in the Championship. | UGC Photo Sales

2 . Yan Valery - RWB He's clearly a big part of Röhl's plans for this season, and he was very solid in the draw with QPR last weekend. | UGC Photo Sales

3 . Liam Palmer - RCB He made appearance number 442 in the win over Blackpool, but it was in his last league game that Palmer showed Röhl what he can do with a very tidy outing. | UGC Photo Sales