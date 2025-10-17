Charlton Athletic manager, Nathan Jones, has confirmed that one of his defenders had surgery ahead of the game against Sheffield Wednesday.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Josh Edwards was practically ever-present in the Addicks’ first seven games of the season, but then picked up an injury that has seen him miss the last two fixtures. The full back won’t be returning in the immediate future, either, after Nathan Jones revealed that he’s had a ‘surgical procedure’ as part of his journey back to fitness.

There are some players that could potentially make their returns to action this weekend following their respective injuries, though, with the Charlton manager explaining that they used the international break to try and get some players closer to being match-ready.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All Wednesday Podcast Interviews, match analysis and behind-the-scenes chat - new episodes every week. ▶ Subscribe on YouTube

"We've been getting people back on grass and working with them and those that have been playing big minutes have been resting up," he said, as quoted by the club’s official website. "We've had an in-house game and we've used the time wisely.

"Matty Godden is closer to returning and we've been able to get minutes into [Luke] Berry, [Harvey] Knibbs, and Will [Mannion]. Josh [Edwards] has had a surgical procedure which was the best-case scenario, speeding up the recovery process, but that is ongoing...

“We're proud of our internationals... They've all come back in good health which is the main thing, and we've been able to work on a few things."

Wednesday and Charlton lock horns at 3pm on Saturday, with the Owls looking to try and climb out of the bottom three after what has been a tough few weeks for everyone involved with the club.