News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Gary Lineker withdraws from BBC FA Cup coverage
14 minutes ago UK faces another cold snap with possible snowfall at end of March
32 minutes ago Boris Johnson to give evidence on Partygate this week
1 hour ago UK wage stagnation costing British workers £11,000 per year
1 hour ago WATCH: Bruce Willis speaks for the first time since dementia diagnosis
16 hours ago Only Fans model who killed partner slams jail’s ‘conjugal visits’ ban

Defender starts training at Sheffield Wednesday full time – Owls boss reveals first team plan

Teenager defender, Sam Reed, has started training at Sheffield Wednesday on a full-time basis after impressing during a trial spell.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 20th Mar 2023, 06:00 GMT

The Star has long since reported of the Owls’ interest in the 19-year-old after he showed promise while playing for Brighouse Town, with U21s manager, Neil Thompson, revealing that he’d been impressed with what he’d seen in a couple of outings from him.

Reed, a left back, won’t be playing any more competitive fixtures for the club though, given his contract with his current club – the Brighouse Echo confirming that, while he’s training full time at Middlewood Road, he had to be deregistered and registered again in order to turn out for the Owls previously.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They explained, “Reed impressed in his two outings with the Owls’ U23s against Peterborough United and Sheffield United but, as a contracted Town player, he will not play another game now as the deadline for signings is next Thursday, March 23 at 5pm.

Most Popular
Read More
Three key results fail to aid Sheffield Wednesday's title hopes - what it means ...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“To play those two games he had to be de-registered and then re-registered and Town cannot afford to lose a player of his quality for the remaining eight games of the season.”

Darren Moore, meanwhile, has explained that the youth coaches have liked what they’ve seen from the teenager, and spoke of plans to get him up with the first team at some stage in order to test his levels.

“Thommo is very, very impressed with him,” Moore told The Star. “And he has extended those thoughts to us. What we tend to do, when they’ve done a certain amount of games and time with the U21s, is we usually get a chance to bring them over to the first team and have a real good look at them.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Darren Moore says Sheffield Wednesday will have a look at young Sam Reed in the first team. (Steve Ellis)
Darren Moore says Sheffield Wednesday will have a look at young Sam Reed in the first team. (Steve Ellis)
Darren Moore says Sheffield Wednesday will have a look at young Sam Reed in the first team. (Steve Ellis)

“We’ve not had that opportunity as yet, but maybe over the next few days there might be the chance to get some eyes on him. I can only go off Thommo’s words for now, and he seems quite happy with him. I’m sure we’ll get a look at him.”

Reed has already played 65 games at senior level, and is very highly-rated at his current club.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

MORE: Darren Moore must solve Wednesday’s George Byers headache ahead of tricky triple

DefenderSheffield