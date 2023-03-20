Teenager defender, Sam Reed, has started training at Sheffield Wednesday on a full-time basis after impressing during a trial spell.

The Star has long since reported of the Owls’ interest in the 19-year-old after he showed promise while playing for Brighouse Town, with U21s manager, Neil Thompson, revealing that he’d been impressed with what he’d seen in a couple of outings from him.

Reed, a left back, won’t be playing any more competitive fixtures for the club though, given his contract with his current club – the Brighouse Echo confirming that, while he’s training full time at Middlewood Road, he had to be deregistered and registered again in order to turn out for the Owls previously.

They explained, “Reed impressed in his two outings with the Owls’ U23s against Peterborough United and Sheffield United but, as a contracted Town player, he will not play another game now as the deadline for signings is next Thursday, March 23 at 5pm.

“To play those two games he had to be de-registered and then re-registered and Town cannot afford to lose a player of his quality for the remaining eight games of the season.”

Darren Moore, meanwhile, has explained that the youth coaches have liked what they’ve seen from the teenager, and spoke of plans to get him up with the first team at some stage in order to test his levels.

“Thommo is very, very impressed with him,” Moore told The Star. “And he has extended those thoughts to us. What we tend to do, when they’ve done a certain amount of games and time with the U21s, is we usually get a chance to bring them over to the first team and have a real good look at them.

Darren Moore says Sheffield Wednesday will have a look at young Sam Reed in the first team. (Steve Ellis)

“We’ve not had that opportunity as yet, but maybe over the next few days there might be the chance to get some eyes on him. I can only go off Thommo’s words for now, and he seems quite happy with him. I’m sure we’ll get a look at him.”

Reed has already played 65 games at senior level, and is very highly-rated at his current club.

