Defender secures deal following Sheffield Wednesday exit - makes immediate debut

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Adam Alimi-Adetoro hasn’t wasted too long finding a new club after his recent Sheffield Wednesday exit.

Alimi-Adetoro was one of a number of players who left the Owls this summer after decisions were made not to extend their deals at Hillsborough, and that deal expired officially on July 1st - making him a free agent. He made one senior appearance for the club, in the FA Cup last year, prior to his exit.

A statement from the club on Tuesday read, “FC Halifax Town are delighted to announce the signing of 6’5″ centre back, Adam Alimi-Adetoro, following his release from Championship side Sheffield Wednesday on a two-year deal.” They then went on to confirm his place in their starting XI for a game against Hyde United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The big centre back played his part in the game as they fell to a 2-1 defeat with a side full of trialists, and he’ll be hoping to help them kick on in the upcoming season as he aims to make his first proper steps in senior football.

Halifax made it into the National League play-offs last season, losing in quarterfinals, and will be hoping that with Alimi-Adetoro’s help - and that of another former Owl, Ryan Galvin - they can take a step closer to the English Football League this time around.