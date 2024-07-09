Defender secures deal following Sheffield Wednesday exit - makes immediate debut
Alimi-Adetoro was one of a number of players who left the Owls this summer after decisions were made not to extend their deals at Hillsborough, and that deal expired officially on July 1st - making him a free agent. He made one senior appearance for the club, in the FA Cup last year, prior to his exit.
A statement from the club on Tuesday read, “FC Halifax Town are delighted to announce the signing of 6’5″ centre back, Adam Alimi-Adetoro, following his release from Championship side Sheffield Wednesday on a two-year deal.” They then went on to confirm his place in their starting XI for a game against Hyde United.
The big centre back played his part in the game as they fell to a 2-1 defeat with a side full of trialists, and he’ll be hoping to help them kick on in the upcoming season as he aims to make his first proper steps in senior football.
Halifax made it into the National League play-offs last season, losing in quarterfinals, and will be hoping that with Alimi-Adetoro’s help - and that of another former Owl, Ryan Galvin - they can take a step closer to the English Football League this time around.
Meanwhile, the other three U21 players to have been released in May are still waiting to find their next home after leaving Middlewood Road, however Luke Jackson, Jay Glover and Luke Cook will be looking to try and rectify that as soon as possible in order to reignite their careers elsewhere after the disappointment of their S6 departures.
