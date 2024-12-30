Defender ruled out and two doubtful as Sheffield Wednesday host Derby County

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derby County will definitely be without Eiran Cashin when they face Sheffield Wednesday, and two more look likely to miss the clash as well.

Cashin picked up a hamstring injury in the win over Portsmouth earlier this month and will only return in the new year, however more recent concerns involve Ben Osborn and Liam Thompson - both of whom missed the game against Leeds United over the weekend.

Derby boss, Paul Warne, has suggested that the game against the Owls will come too soon for either player, whilst also going on to explain that Cashin is ‘weeks away’ from being in contention again.

"I don't think Ben will be available for Wednesday unfortunately," he said after the defeat to Leeds. "Thommo did join in training yesterday but that was his first day, so it might be an ask for the Sheffield Wednesday game.

"It will probably more likely the Bristol City game, but we definitely missed their legs and drive against Leeds. It was a perfect game for both of them to be fair.

"Hopefully Ben will be back soon and Thommo, unless he falls over tonight, will join in training tomorrow. Cash is weeks away, so I don't expect to see him and don't know if I'll see him in January. We'll have to wait and see."

Wednesday, meanwhile, have fresh concerns of their own after a bout of illness at the club over the last couple of weeks, and Dominic Iorfa picked up a knock in the defeat to Preston North End that may well see him sidelined for a bit of time.