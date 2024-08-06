Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Charlie Goode, a player who Sheffield Wednesday considered as a possible option, has found a new home.

Goode, who has lots of experience in the English football pyramid, became a free agent recently when his contract at Brentford came to an end, and his name was one that was mentioned in Hillsborough as they weighed up their options for new arrivals - however things never went any further than that.

Now it’s been confirmed that he’s been snapped up by Stevenage as they prepare for another season in League One, and it also means that he’s able to remain close to where he was brought up in Hertfordshire.

A statement from the club read, “Stevenage Football Club has agreed terms with central defender Charlie Goode on a one-year deal with an option for a further year in the Club’s favour.

“28-year-old Goode joins from Premier League Brentford where he made 20 appearances for The Bees, earning promotion from the Championship in 2021. During the course of his Brentford career, 6’5” Goode enjoyed loan spells across the Championship and League One at Sheffield United, Blackpool and most recently Wigan Athletic.”

Meanwhile, their manager, Alex Revell, is keen to get the former Bees defender in action, saying, “Charlie has missed a lot of football over the last four years, but he’s passed every medical and physical test we’ve put in front of him. He’s a big character, a commanding presence in both boxes and he can play. Those are qualities we value and he’s keen to get back playing regular football again”.

Wednesday remain in the market for new players this summer as Röhl puts together his side for the 2024/25 campaign, and though things have slowed down after their early flurry of arrivals it is known that plenty of work is still going on in the background.