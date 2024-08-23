Defender a doubt when Sheffield Wednesday host Leeds United at Hillsborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United may be without defender, Max Wober, when they visit Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough tonight.

The 26-year-old has only featured in one of Leeds’ games across all competitions this season, playing just over an hour in the Carabao Cup defeat to Middlesbrough, and it has now been confirmed that he may not be able to take part in this evening’s Yorkshire derby either.

Wober spent last season out on loan with Borussia Mönchengladbach as his parent club missed out on promotion out of the Championship, but it looks like he’ll be sticking around for this season’s push after Daniel Farke’s side lost a number of key players as the transfer window wraps up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Farke has explained, however, that the Austrian is doubtful for the trip to S6 due to a calm problem, though there is good news for Leeds fans given that there are no other concerns for the fixture. Danny Röhl also revealed no fresh injury worries as they seek a return to winning ways after the loss to Sunderland.

Tonight’s visitors did complete the signing of Belgian-born former Manchester United youth starlet, Largie Ramazani, ahead of the game, however the relevant paperwork was not submitted in time to have him eligible to face the Owls, meaning that it’s one less problem for Röhl to deal with.

The two sides will lock horns at 8pm this evening as they both seek a return to winning ways, and for the hosts they’ll be desperate to put the heavy 4-0 defeat to the Black Cats to bed at the earliest possible opportunity.