Decision process explained after Sheffield Wednesday starlet spotted with first team
The 19-year-old, who has worn England’s colours at youth level, has featured plenty for the club’s U21s so far this season, but the first team ‘keeper group has consisted of James Beadle, Cameron Dawson and Pierce Charles since the departure of loanee, Devis Vasquez.
Last week, though, Hall was seen training alongside the other three at Middlewood Road, with coach, Sal Bibbo, no doubt assessing his levels as they look at how he has developed since signing his first professional deal in 2021.
Speaking to The Star recently, Danny Röhl explained why the teenager had been bumped up, adding that he’s pleased to give youngsters a chance.
“We always have a connection with the academy players,” he said. “And then you come to a point where, for example, James has to recover and you still need three goalkeepers because of certain exercises, so you need one more goalkeeper. I think this is then about the training group and the keepers, and it’s good to have young ones involved as well.
“So you look to the exercises you want to train, and then look at who is available and who needs a rest… I speak with Sal, and explain what I want to do, and he’ll tell me whether we need this or that goalkeeper extra or not. This is the decision-making process.”
Wednesday currently have Beadle (England youth) and Charles (Northern Ireland youth) away on international duty, and it’s likely that Bibbo will have Hall working alongside Dawson in S6 at least until their shot-stopping teammates return.