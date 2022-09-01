News you can trust since 1887
Decision made on Sheffield Wednesday’s former loanee Harlee Dean as transfer window comes to an end

Any slim hopes that Sheffield Wednesday fans had of re-signing Harlee Dean have now now been dashed.

By Joe Crann
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 1:21 pm
Many supporters at Hillsborough had been hoping to see the Owls make an attempt to bring the experienced centre back at the club this summer following his loan spell last time out, however it always felt like a long shot given his hefty wages and the fact that he is still under contract at Birmingham City.

Now it appears that he won't be moving anywhere at all.

A report from Birmingham Live stated, “Harlee Dean will remain at Birmingham City beyond the closure of today’s transfer window… Dean has one-year left on the new contract he signed in July 2019 and will spend at least the first half of that at the club.”

Wednesday are unlikely to do much more in the transfer window before this evening’s 11pm deadline, but one deal that now is off the table is any move for their former loanee.

Harlee Dean won't be joining Sheffield Wednesday this summer.
