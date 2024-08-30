Decision made on Sheffield Wednesday target as he joins Owls' Championship rivals

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Brentford decided to loan out Sheffield Wednesday target, Myles Peart-Harris, this season, with the attacking having joined Swansea City.

It was reported earlier this summer that the former Chelsea youngster was one of the players who was being considered by the Owls as part of their rebuild under Danny Röhl, however The Star also explained that his parent club weren’t sure whether to keep him on board or not on the back of a strong preseason with the Bees.

Now, though, the decision has been made that he could do with a spell in the Championship after helping Portsmouth to promotion out of League One, and Swansea are the team that has won the race for his signature. There’s now a chance he could come up against Wednesday this season when the two teams meet in the second tier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement from the Swans read, “Swansea City has completed the signing of Myles Peart-Harris on loan from Brentford, subject to international clearance. The 21-year-old will spend the remainder of the 2024-25 season with the Swans, and has been handed the number 25 shirt.

“Peart-Harris’ signing has been completed in time for him to be involved in Saturday’s Championship fixture against West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns.”

There are just under seven hours left before the summer transfer window slams shut, and the Owls will no doubt be working hard behind the scenes to see if there are any late deals to be done that could bolster Röhl’s side further after a busy few months at Middlewood Road.