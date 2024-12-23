Decision made on Premier League attacker Sheffield Wednesday have admiration for

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Aston Villa will recall Louie Barry from his loan at League One Stockport County, with Sheffield Wednesday among his admirers.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Star reported last month that the talented attacker was a player the Owls were keeping a close eye on his availability heading into the January transfer window and that the Premier League side were weighing up the decision to send him back out on loan to a second tier side. Now, both Villa and Stockport have confirmed his recall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barry, a 21-year-old England youth international who has 15 goals and three assists to his name in 22 appearances this season, is understood to be of interest to a number of Championship clubs with Sheffield United also believed to be in the mix for his signature. Middlesbrough are another club said to be interested.

Owls boss Danny Röhl has spoken candidly about his desire to bring ‘impact players’ into his squad and has delivered a not-so-thinly-veiled challenge to the club to ensure their January transfer activity ‘shows ambition that matches his own’.

In a statement released on Sunday, Stockport stated Barry would return to Villa Park ‘for a period of assessment with Unai Emery’s first-team squad’, also writing in part: “We’d like to place on record our thanks to Aston Villa for trusting us with Louie’s development over the last 18 months, and to Louie for his outstanding contribution during his time at Edgeley Park. With three games still left to play before his departure, we are sure that supporters will join us in giving him the send off he deserves, and wish him the best of luck in his time back at Villa Park.”