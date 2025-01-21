Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There was plenty of action for Sheffield Wednesday’s loanees over the weekend, with Mallik Wilks in particular in great form.

Wednesday have quite a few players out on loan at this point in time at various levels of the English football pyramid, as well as one who has left the country in search of more regular senior minutes. All but one of them played a part for their respective teams in recent days, so here’s a wrap of how they got on.

Mallik Wilks

The 26-year-old had an excellent weekend for Rotherham United as he grabbed a goal and an assist in their 4-2 victory over Charlton Athletic, with his fifth League One goal of the season coming in excellent fashion as he lifted a lovely lob over the head of Ashley Maynard-Brewer to put a cherry on top of what was an excellent team performance.

Bailey Cadamarteri

After starting six league games in a row for Lincoln City, Cadamarteri was left out of the Imps’ squad for their game against Northampton Town, but manager, Michael Skubala, has since explained that it was for no other reason than the fact that he’d pick up a groin knock. City went on to win 1-0, but they now face a wait to find out how long it’ll be before the 19-year-old can be back in action once again.

Sean Fusire

There was a Carlisle United debut for the young midfielder as he entered the fray for the final 20 minutes of their game against Bradford City, however he was unable to help get them get back into the tie as they went on to lose 1-0 at Brunton Park.

Rio Shipston

Cork City’s season is yet to get underway as their players are put through their paces ahead of the 2025 campaign, and Shipston got his first minutes for the club on Saturday as they picked up a 2-1 win over Treaty United in a preseason friendly. The midfielder, who’s name can be sung to the tune of a famous Duran Duran track, played an hour before coming off at Mayfield. “His name is Rio and he wears the number four...”

Killian Barrett

The young goalkeeper was once again handed a starting berth by manager, Andy Whing, as Solihull Moors went up against Braintree Town, but it wasn’t a game to remember as they fell to a 1-0 defeat to make it two losses in a row for the side. Whing also went on to leave the club for League Two outfit, Barrow AFC, afterwards, leaving Richard Stearman, Kevin Poole and Stephen Ward to oversee things until a replacement is found.

There is still a chance that more players leave the Owls this month - either on loan or permanently - while there have still been no incomings at the time of writing, with Ryo Hatsuse the only name that has been directly linked with a switch to Hillsborough.