Sheffield Wednesday’s on-loan trio of Bailey Cadamarteri, Mallik Wilks and Killian Barrett all picked up wins in midweek.

The Owls have a number of players out playing their football elsewhere at this point in time, with Danny Röhl eager for the younger players to get senior minutes under their belts as they continue to develop - and in Mallik Wilks’ case, it’s just about him being somewhere where he’ll play.

Wilks was one of those that helped his side to victory on Tuesday night as he started the 3-2 win over Tranmere Rovers in the Vertu Trophy, playing 74 minutes as Steve Evans fielded a strong side en route to reaching the last 16 of the competition... Wilks will now be hoping to play his part this coming weekend when the Millers host Northampton Town.

Elsewhere there was a goal and a victory for Bailey Cadamarteri and Lincoln City in the same competition as they too booked their spot in the next stage of the competition. he scored the winner for the Imps as they saw off Morecambe with a 1-0 victory before also being taken off in the 74th minute of the tie.

Meanwhile, the Owls’ latest departure, Killian Barrett, had a strong start to life at Solihull Moors as he was thrust straight into the starting XI for their game against Aldershot in the National League, pulling off some good stops as he completed 90 minutes and aided his side in a 2-1 victory.

There were no midweek games, however, for Jack Hall at Bradford Park Avenue or Boston United’s Sam Reed as they await this coming weekend before returning to action for their respective sides, however they’ll be keen to make sure that they make the most of whatever chances they’re given on Friday and Saturday respectively.

No further update has been given on the when their youth teammate, Mackenzie Maltby, will be back in action after he returned to Middlewood Road for treatment before the end of his loan spell with Scarborough Athletic, but with his loan spell with the Seadogs expiring at the end of this month it is thought that there would have to be a new agreement in place if he was to play for them again.

With Wednesday now out of the Carabao Cup, and potential new incomings on the cards in January, it may be that the Owls’ loan army increases next month as Röhl and his staff weigh up their options on that front, with the likes of Pierce Charles and Sean Fusire possibly being looked at for short-term exits.