‘I love you, don’t walk off that pitch with any regrets and go get me the winning goal.’

That was the text message sent to Josh Windass by his footballer dad Dean in the days leading upto Wembley heroics and a repeat of history that went straight into iconic status even by the standards of the home of football.

Speaking to The Star in the build-up to Monday’s League One play-off final win, Dean - who spent a short-lived loan spell at S6 in between stints in the Premier League with Bradford City, Middlesbrough and of course Hull City - spoke of his pride that Josh would be gracing the Wembley pitch 15 years after his winner took the Tigers to the Premier League.

It was of course Josh’s last-gasp header that won the day for the Owls.

“My Dad didn’t come to Wembley that day,” said Windass Snr. “But his mates told me he was sat there like King Kong.

“Andy Cole will be the same with [Barnsley forward] Devante. It’ll go one way or the other. Thankfully that day went my way and hopefully Monday will go Josh’s way.”

Bumping into Dean in the moments after Wednesday lifted the trophy, there was a look of King Kong about the now 54-year-old.

Posting an emotional video to social media the next day, Windass said: “It’s mad. My little boy! My little boy and he’s scored at Wembley - oh my god.