Hunt became a free agent earlier this month after it was decided that he would not be staying on with the Robins, and reports stated that the likes of Blackpool and Cardiff City had shown an interest in him as he weighed up his options going into the 2021/22 campaign.

Now though, it has been confirmed that the 30-year-old defender has committed his future to the Owls, signing a contract at Hillsborough that makes him the fourth senior signing of the summer for Darren Moore.

The full-back, who made over 100 appearances in Wednesday colours during his last stint, will be seen as a bit of a coup for League One, and no doubt his enjoyable experiences of reaching the Championship Play-Offs will have played a part in his decision.

Hunt joins Dennis Adeniran, Mide Oladipo and Jaden Brown on the list of Moore’s new recruits for 2021/22, while young David Agbontohoma has been added to the youth ranks following his departure from Southampton at the end of June.