Deadline for publication of Sheffield Wednesday’s accounts changed

Sheffield Wednesday have extended the deadline to submit club accounts covering the 2017/18 season to Companies House.

The club has changed its accounting year end from 27 February to between 31 May and 31 July, which will prevent publication of the records for a further two months.

Football clubs typically have nine months after their financial year end to submit their accounts to Companies House, so the change of year end means that the Owls’ finances will now not be published until 30 April.

The accounts in question relate to last season, with the nine month period now allowing the club an extra two months before the new deadline.

Government rules on changing a company’s year end state that it can only be lengthened once every five years.