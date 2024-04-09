The Canaries are battling it out for a spot in the play-offs while the Owls fight for survival at the other end of the Championship table, and this evening they’ll each be looking to try and dent the other’s chances of achieving their goals by picking up three points in South Yorkshire.

Wagner, who heaped praise on Danny Röhl and his side in the build-up to the game, knows all about tonight’s venue and their opponents, with his first game in English football being a 3-1 loss at Hillsborough with Huddersfield Town - and there are only four teams that he has faced more than Wednesday (seven times) over the course of his managerial career.

He’s only beaten them once in 90 minutes, this season’s 3-1 win at Carrow Road, but he came out on top in 2017 via a penalty shootout in the play-offs, and he’s out to add another memory to his collection.

“Hillsborough is something very traditional, even for us Germans,” Wagner said before the game. “Everybody is aware about this place, and obviously I have my own history there because my first game in English football was against Sheffield Wednesday, and we had a very exciting one with the play-off semifinal. I have good memories at Hillsborough, and the aim is to add one further into that history.”