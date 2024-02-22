David Stockdale swoops to sign one of his former Sheffield Wednesday teammates

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The veteran goalkeeper, who left Wednesday at the end of his one-year contract with the club having played his role in their famous promotion from League One, is now in the unique dual role of player - recruitment manager for the Minstermen. Playing time has been hard to come by after suffering an injury early in the season, though he has remained a touchline figure for the National League side alongside manager Neal Ardley.

Now, York have announced the signing of ex-Owls hotshot Alex Hunt on loan from Grimsby Town. At 23, Hunt last made a league start for the Mariners in the lead-up to Christmas and will spend the rest of the campaign at the LNER Community Stadium. On social media, he has expressed his excitement at getting started at York.

