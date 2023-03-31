There’s a fine line between bravery and stupidity. Never more so then being a footballer on social media - particularly those on Twitter.

It must be an odd place to be. As one prominent Twitter user used to proclaim; you’re cock of the walk one day, the next you’re a feather duster.

But David Stockdale understands it. 37 years old and 20 years into his career as a professional footballer, he’s seen it all.

And he sees it all, too. Where Wednesday Twitter was a paradise of calm just a fortnight ago, it’s fallen into somthing a little murkier thanks to four winless games. It’s a bit nervy, a bit aggy. You can understand it.

And Stockdale, an elder statesman in a vastly experienced Owls squad, believes it is periods of adversity that sees strong changing rooms stick together all the more.

After a 2-2 comeback draw at Cheltenham Town, the spirit cultivated can act as a turning point, he said, heading into this weekend’s long-awaited return to Hillsborough and the visit of Lincoln City.

Stockdale told The Star: “I am really hoping so [asked whether it could be a turning point]. I read things and know people are saying ‘what are we doing, what are we doing?!’ I implore the message to the fans that we are working hard and the gaffer is making tough decisions and you go through that.

“We did not have it in the first 75% of the games and are going through it now. The comeback leads to the point and being eager to go onto the next one and make this point a good point.”

“Nothing is for granted in football,” he continued. “It did not feel like our unbeaten streak would go anywhere, we were that confident. Sometimes, you get brought back down to earth. These things happen, some people up their game against Sheffield Wednesday.

“You can’t talk that away from people. It takes a strong mentality to come back and give fans something to scream about and we could have gone on and won it. If we had, everyone would have been ecstatic.

“Let’s keep going bit by bit. Whatever we have got to do, we do as a team. We stuck together after Barnsley and Forest Green and will do for the rest of the season.”

A late Lee Gregory equaliser earned Wednesday their first point in three and though with challengers jostling for position in wait there’s no time to waste in terms of getting their form back on track.

“It was a hard-fought point and the characteristics of a winning team in the last 20 minutes, although we did not get all three,” Stockdale continued. “It shows what we are all about.

“Everyone can go through a sticky time and this could be a point which could lead us onto bigger and better things.”

