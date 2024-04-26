Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Sheffield Wednesday star David Prutton has issued his prediction for this weekend’s clash with West Brom. The Owls welcome the playoff-bound Baggies on Saturday knowing they may well need at least a point to stay out of the bottom three, given Birmingham City and Huddersfield Town below them face each other this weekend.

Danny Rohl’s men picked up a huge win over Blackburn Rovers last weekend, but they have a job to finish, and as few as three points from the remaining two games could be enough to see them remain in the Championship. But West Brom, whose goal difference means they only need one more point to wrap up a playoff spot, will be a huge test.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Still, Wednesday’s momentum from that statement win over Blackburn Rovers means they may still hold the advantage, especially at Hillsborough, or at least that’s according to former Owls midfielder turned EFL expert Prutton.

"Having been in a similar position with Wednesday a very long time ago, the big crowd at Hillsborough was a massive part of us beating Middlesbrough on the final day to secure safety, and this feels something similar," Prutton said on the Sky Sports Championship Predictions podcast.

"It was a huge result last weekend to pull them out of the bottom three, and it needs to be something that quite obviously is built on, and I think they do. West Brom I thought were unlucky on Saturday against Leicester, Hamza Choudhury was doing impenetrable defending of yesteryear, like N'Golo Kante just sliding in and stopping things left, right and centre.