Date revealed as Sheffield Wednesday confirm Owls In The Park return for 2024
The Star reported earlier this week that an announcement regarding the popular event was imminent, and it has now been revealed that - after many years away - it will be back at Hillsborough Park on June 29th.
News of a return will be warmly welcomed by fans who had missed it over the last few years since it was curtailed originally by Covid-19 and then due to various circumstances in following years, and now they’ll get a chance to see Danny Röhl and his boys prior to the start of their latest Championship campaign.
A statement from the club read, “The Owls are delighted to confirm that Owls in the Park will return this summer! Following a five-year hiatus, our hugely popular community event is back next month.
“The date for the diary is Saturday 29 June, with the event taking place in its usual home of Hillsborough Park, running from 11:00am through to 4:00pm. Owls in the Park rapidly grew into one of the most high profile football community events in the country since its inception back in 2012.
“Thousands of Wednesdayites, together with local residents in S6, have descended on the park for this unique occasion. Owls in the Park, with a revised structure and configuration, is now set for its eagerly anticipated return... We look forward to welcoming you all back to Hillsborough Park!”
