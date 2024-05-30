Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed the return of Owls in the Park ahead of the 2024/25 season.

The Star reported earlier this week that an announcement regarding the popular event was imminent, and it has now been revealed that - after many years away - it will be back at Hillsborough Park on June 29th.

News of a return will be warmly welcomed by fans who had missed it over the last few years since it was curtailed originally by Covid-19 and then due to various circumstances in following years, and now they’ll get a chance to see Danny Röhl and his boys prior to the start of their latest Championship campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement from the club read, “The Owls are delighted to confirm that Owls in the Park will return this summer! Following a five-year hiatus, our hugely popular community event is back next month.

“The date for the diary is Saturday 29 June, with the event taking place in its usual home of Hillsborough Park, running from 11:00am through to 4:00pm. Owls in the Park rapidly grew into one of the most high profile football community events in the country since its inception back in 2012.