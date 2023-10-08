Darren Moore’s ‘thank you’ message to Sheffield Wednesday’s fans

Huddersfield Town manager, Darren Moore, has thanked Sheffield Wednesday fans for the way that he was welcomed back to Hillsborough.

Saturday saw the former Owls boss back at S6 for the first time since that fateful night against Peterborough United in last season’s play-off semifinal, and he received a warm reception as he took to the field ahead of the game.

Moore became a popular figure during his time in Sheffield, and his exit over the summer was a shock to many – so when he was appointed Huddersfield boss just a couple of weeks before they returned to his old stomping ground it was a date many marked on the calendar.

For the man himself, though, he now believes that it’s time to move on, and wanted to place on record how much the response from the home crowd meant to him.

Speaking to the fans via the media, the Owls boss said, “I’m thankful to them all for giving that warm reception, it’s really, really nice and I get the opportunity to say thank you to them all here. This fixture has come and gone now so we can put closure to that, but I thank them all and wish them well for the remainder of the season.”

As for the match itself, it ended 0-0 in South Yorkshire as both teams managed to keep a much-required clean sheet, however neither side showed enough quality going forward in order to win the game.