Darren Moore says that Port Vale had to sell their project to George Byers in order to land the former Sheffield Wednesday man.

The ex-Owls boss used his Hillsborough link with Byers in order to try and get a deal done for the popular midfielder, and on Tuesday it was confirmed that he had penned a long-term deal with the Valiants to be part of their push to get back up into League One at the first time of asking.

Byers had plenty of options in League One, as well as in the Championship, but surprised many by joining Moore in Burslem - and the move has been seen as a big coup for fans of the club given the qualities that he possesses. For his new manager, who signed him for Wednesday in 2021, it’s about getting positive competition in his side.

“George is a player who I know really well from my time at Sheffield Wednesday,” he told the club’s official website. “His energy, drive and quality on the ball will be attributes that are appreciated by our supporters. We have met with George a few times over the last couple of weeks and although there has been strong interest at levels above League Two, he has quickly bought into the wider project that is ongoing here at Vale Park and what we are trying to build.

“Positive competition in all positions is vital and George will come in and add even stronger competition for places amongst our already-competitive midfield options. I am really looking forward to welcoming George into our squad as we continue to build towards next season and beyond.”