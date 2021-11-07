Darren Moore’s Owls tend to plan weeks in advance in terms of their training and travel schedule and the Owls boss revealed he will hold a meeting tomorrow to readjust and handle the long trip to Devon, which looks likely to take place on Tuesday 16 November.

The match will take training days out of their schedule and will disrupt their planning for the trip to Accrington Stanley a few days later.

“It will be a challenge,” he grimaced. “Looking at our diary now, what we’ll do is get back in tomorrow and change all our training programmes.

“We’ve got to look at the training and look at the travel and take all that into consideration and look at where the squads are. We have to look ahead to games and readjust for it.

“But we’re still in the FA Cup, we’ve got an opportunity to progress into the second round and we’re in that draw later on.”

Moore made only one change to the side that romped to victory against Sunderland in midweek but made his full allocation of five changes in the second half, including a triple sub that saw Callum Paterson, Dennis Adeniran and Florian Kamberi replaced on the hour.

These changes are not injury concerns, the Wednesday boss confirmed, and he hopes all players will be fit to take part in Tuesday’s Papa Johns Trophy clash with Harrogate Town.

Massimo Luongo and George Byers may well feature, he confirmed.

Asked on any further injuries, he said: “At the moment we don’t think so, but we’ll have to assess the players again and take a better look.

“We had to make those subs,” he continued. “The game today was on a Sunday afternoon, we’ve got less that 48 hours and we’ve got another one and so we have to look after our players and manage that.